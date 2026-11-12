'One day anything is possible!' - Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane refuses to rule out Tottenham or rival Premier League return after new Bayern Munich contract and sets 2030 World Cup target

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Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has refused to close the door on returning to Tottenham Hotspur or a rival Premier League side after recently extending his Bayern Munich contract. Alongside addressing his domestic future, the England captain has set his sights on leading his country at the 2030 World Cup.

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Prolific striker eyes extended career

Kane recently signed a contract extension keeping him at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029, yet the striker believes it will not be the final deal of his career. Speaking on talkSPORT Drive with hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, the forward stressed that he has no desire to cut short his stay in Bavaria, where his family are settled. However, he remains unsure what awaits once those terms expire.

England captain eyes tournament longevity

Following the examples of veterans Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo featuring at the 2026 World Cup in their late 30s and early 40s, Kane is targeting the 2030 finals in Spain, Morocco and Portugal: "I hope to still be around by then. I'd be 35 nearly 36, but I think that is pretty young, to be honest.

"There are examples of players playing well into their 30s at the highest level, and as long as I am performing and I deserve my place in the team, then I'll be here. If I am scoring 50, 60, 70 goals a season for my club, there is no reason why I won't be here to help the national team.

"My biggest dream is to win a major trophy with England. There are some great things I have achieved throughout my career, but there are many more that I want to win. I think it is fairly realistic that I'll still be here for the World Cup in four years, but as we know, we have the home Euros, and that is where the focus lies."

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Bavarian icon addresses English return

Since leaving Tottenham for £100 million in 2023, Kane has netted over 150 goals and won two Bundesliga crowns alongside the Ballon d'Or, though the Champions League still eludes him.

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Asked about returning to England, he said: "I'll be honest, I am really not sure. When I think back coming back, it isn't just about the record (top goalscorer in the Premier League), there are things I haven't achieved yet. But since I've been away, it has really opened my eyes that there is a big old world out there, and I think people are appreciating my game more. So, I think it would have to be a perfect situation for me to ever come back, and I can't see where that would be."

Pressed by Goldstein on whether a return remained possible, he replied: "One day, anything is possible."

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Asked at the end if he would rejoin Spurs or another top-flight side, Kane shook his head and added: "All the tough questions at the end before I go. Who knows, I can't tell you. Time will tell."

Home European Championship takes priority

Committed to Bayern until 2029, Kane will spend the coming seasons chasing his first Champions League crown in Munich while adding to his domestic trophy haul. On the international front, the Three Lions skipper is prioritising winning silverware at the upcoming home European Championship in 2028. Should he maintain his prolific scoring rate, he will then lead England into the 2030 World Cup before deciding his next club move.