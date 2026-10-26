Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker was named the best footballer at the 70th edition of the prestigious awards on Monday evening, ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

This year's ceremony is taking place in London, giving Kane's victory special significance. The English capital is his birthplace and the city where he began his professional football career.

Long the firm favourite in the run-up to the awards ceremony, Kane arrived in London on Monday afternoon with his family and a large delegation from Bayern Munich. Chairman Herbert Hainer, chief executive Christoph Dreesen and team-mate Michael Olise were among those at the gala.

Earlier in the evening at The London Palladium, Kane was named Forward of the Year and received the Gerd Müller Award. The Ballon d'Or now adds the most important individual accolade to that prize.

Yamal was also among the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or, but the FC Barcelona star ultimately had to settle for another prize. He won the Kopa Trophy, the award for the best footballer under the age of 21, for the third year in a row.

Yet Yamal himself felt that his team-mate Pau Cubarsí deserved the award more. "This award should have been his, because he plays at an incredibly high level. He deserved this trophy," Yamal said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente won Coach of the Year after winning the World Cup with Spain. Goalkeeper Unai Simón took Goalkeeper of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain won Team of the Year.