Atalanta vs Inter: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 14:45 New Balance Arena

Nerazzurri civil war collides with Scudetto pressure

Atalanta host Inter at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in Serie A on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Cristian Chivu's side travel to Bergamo sitting second in the table, while the Dea find themselves down in 12th after a turbulent run of results.

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Atalanta arrive at this fixture in poor form. Maurizio Sarri's side have taken just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes a 3-0 home defeat to Parma and back-to-back draws with Frosinone and Fiorentina. The pressure is building on the Bergamo outfit.

Inter, by contrast, have been largely convincing. Chivu's men have won four of their last five, including a 3-0 dismantling of Feyenoord in the Champions League and a 2-0 win over Como before the international break. Their only blemish in that stretch was a 3-1 derby defeat to Milan.

Chivu has been rewarded for his work this season away from the pitch too. The Inter head coach claimed the Panchina d'Oro, Italian football's coaching award, edging out Como's Cesc Fabregas by just four votes at Coverciano.

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The attacking department, though, arrives in Bergamo short-handed. Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Ange-Yoan Bonny all head into the week carrying injuries, casting doubt over the availability of Inter's most potent forward options.

Defensively, Manuel Akanji left Switzerland's Nations League camp early with a muscular complaint but the club's medical staff are not alarmed, and the centre-back is expected to be fit in time.

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