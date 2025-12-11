Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night, both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers come into the game on the back of heartbreaking Premier League defeats. Both sides cannot afford to lose any more ground, for very different reasons.

The feeling of conceding a 95th-minute winner was borderline catastrophic for Arsenal. The players dropped to the pitch, and the manager was motionless. You would think it was a Cup final, but the Gunners only lost to Aston Villa in the league. The league leaders were happy not to lose the game against an in-form side. But the Villans showed incredible grit to steal a late winner. The defeat was costly as Manchester City capitalised on their slip-up and closed the gap at the top to just two points. With injuries in defence, they can not drop any more points in the league. A casual midweek victory helped them bounce back in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta's side will play the worst side in the league, and anything less than three points might ring alarm bells.

Wolves couldn't get their first victory of the season against Manchester United. However, they had the joy of scoring their first league goal in over a month. Rob Page's side found the equaliser against Manchester United. But the familiar feeling of a collapse returned in the second half as they conceded three goals in the second half. It resulted in a ninth straight defeat in all competitions. A dreadful Christmas points record awaits them if they can't get past the league leaders. Relegation seems unavoidable as their fixture run worsens. The fan protests outside the Molineux won't be going away anytime soon.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers last-minute tickets: How to buy

Emirates Stadium is the place to be as Arsenal aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Find your tickets at the venue even at the last minute with SeatPick.

READ MORE: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wolves tickets: Dec 13 fixture information, last-minute ticket prices & more

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

The fans in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. They can live-stream it on Discovery+. In the US, the game can be enjoyed on the USA Network and live-streamed on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online worldwide:

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Key Matchups

Viktor Gyokeres vs Emmanuel Agbadou: Gyokeres made his comeback with a start against Club Brugge midweek. But he was quite rusty with regard to touches against the Belgian side. He will take the number 9 mantle from the stand-in Mikel Merino, nonetheless. Agbadou, who is playing his last match for Wolves before leaving for AFCON, will be tasked with handling the Swedish sharpshooter.

Gabriel Martinelli vs. Ki-Jana Hoever: When Arsenal met Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in 2019, Martinelli scored a stunning brace as Ki-Jana Hoever was wearing Liverpool's colours on the night. Six years down the line, they will have a chance to renew the rivalry. Martinelli has been in decent scoring form after returning from his injury. Hoever toured the world after his Liverpool spell and finally won the right wing-back spot at Wolves. He impressed heavily in the defeat to United and will be hopeful of making his first goal involvement this season.

Piero Hincapié vs Jorgen Strand Larsen: Hincapie had his first real chance to prove himself as the leader of defence for the Gunners on the weekend. He didn't cover himself in glory exactly, but there were promising signs. He will be looking to build on those performances when Larsen tries to run past him. The Norwegian striker is massively struggling in front of goal as he is rarely getting good chances. He will be hoping for some service from Fer Lopez.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

There is no reason to predict anything other than a routine Gunners victory on the weekend. Despite losing against Villa, they are the best team in the league this season. It all comes down to how quickly they can put that reverse behind them and move forward. Expect Arteta to wake his charges up as City come breathing down their necks. There is little hope for a Wolves side that was carved open by Manchester United for fun. They will only be hoping to keep the scoreline down and get a consolation goal away from home.

GOAL'S Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium will host the clash on Saturday, 13th December at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 15:00 ET.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Getty Images

Arsenal had some worries midweek as Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice all missed out. However, Arteta revealed they were all precautionary measures. But if the situation does persist on the weekend, there will be some wild changes to the Arsenal backline. Christian Norgaard will keep his place at the heart of defence. Myles Lewis-Skelly will start at left-back as Calafiori is suspended. With all the attackers fit except Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, he will have to choose between quality attackers.

Predicted Lineups: Raya; White, Norgaard, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Getty Images

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored a rare goal for Wolves last time out. But the Haitian international injured himself and had to leave the pitch. Page will be sweating over the fitness report of Bellegarde. However, he can replace him with Lopez, who impressed against the Red Devils as well. The rest of the lineup might remain the same, as they had a week off after the United clash. Rodrigo Gomes and Marshall Munetsi are out with injuries.

Predicted Lineups: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes; Hoever, Andre, Krejci, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Lopez; Strand Larsen

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Arsenal had no room for a slip-up as they chased Liverpool in the Premier League. After a goalless opening 40 minutes, tension was building. Lewis-Skelly caught Matt Doherty on his ankle and was shown a straight red card. Tempers started to flare heading into the halftime break. Joao Gomes then received his marching orders after a second yellow card in the 70th minute. With the man advantage nullified, the Gunners struck through Calafiori, who entered in the second half. The Italian smashed a finish past Jose Sa as Martinelli's cross fell kindly for him. The goal settled the game as Wolves slumped to another defeat.

Standings

Useful links