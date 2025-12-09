Arsenal mustn't panic! Gunners are still clearly the Premier League's best team despite recent wobble - but throwing away title from here would end Mikel Arteta project

Villa have found their feet again having started 2025-26 in horrendous form. They opened their Premier League campaign with a run of five winless matches, scoring once in that time. Since then, they've won nine out of 10 and climbed to third in the table, now sitting three points adrift of Arsenal.

When asked if he thinks Unai Emery's men are in the title race on Saturday, Arteta replied: "They are. When you look at where they are, the way they play, they have beaten some big teams, especially at home. Everybody is going to have to play everybody, so at the moment they are where they are and we are there as well."

City, meanwhile came within a superb Gabriel Martinelli lob from beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in September, and appear to have got their act together after some shaky performances. Having relied heavily on the scoring exploits of Erling Haaland through the opening weeks of the season, others such as Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki have started to pull their weight. Like the Gunners, they too are waiting on the injury comeback of a crucial player in the form of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

City's game this weekend came off the back of Arsenal's defeat, and Josko Gvardiol told reporters after his side's victory against Sunderland that they are still yet to hit top gear.

"I remember in my first season we were on the top and fighting for the Premier League and you go Fulham away, all the games, you need to win. If you lose or drop points that's it," the Croat said. "First of all they have a good team. It's not just them, it's Aston Villa, Chelsea is good. Sunderland two weeks ago were there at the top. It won't be easy and the season is long.

"We're not even at the halfway stage. Still a lot of games to play. Two points behind so we are getting closer. We need to build it up like we have for the last two or three months. We will see at the end. Every game is important and we need to win every game. It's a big three points and now focus on Wednesday [against Real Madrid]."