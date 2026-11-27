Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Champions target nine-point cushion against spluttering rivals

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Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London in a Premier League meeting that pits the league leaders against a side searching for answers.

Mikel Arteta's team sit top of the table and were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. They created plenty of chances in that game but could not find a second goal after Viktor Gyokeres struck early.

There was also a goalkeeping disruption. David Raya was ruled out with a shoulder problem sustained in the draw with Newcastle United, and Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped in against Dortmund.

City arrive in poor form under Enzo Maresca. They were pegged back to a 2-2 draw with Napoli at the Etihad on Tuesday, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Rayan Cherki scoring to rescue a point, and they have now gone four games without a win in all competitions.

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Erling Haaland has gone four straight appearances without a goal after scoring 14 in his first 12 games of the season. After the Napoli game he admitted the team is struggling to find what is missing and called this trip the most difficult game of the season.

Cherki was just as blunt, saying City need to bring more energy and that the only aim in London is to win. Arsenal have a chance to stretch the gap on a rival who have lost their rhythm.

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