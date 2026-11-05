Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League preview: Gunners eye Emirates summit push against Tigers

Arsenal vs Hull City: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Arteta's unbeaten juggernaut collides with Yorkshire grit

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Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the weekend in supreme rhythm, navigating a demanding schedule with the precision of title contenders. After shutting out Liverpool 1–0 at Anfield on Sunday, the Gunners travelled to Czechia on Wednesday and produced a ruthlessly efficient first-half display, downing Slavia Prague 2–1 behind goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres to extend their club-record unbeaten European away run to ten matches.

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Back on North London soil, Arsenal will brook no slip-ups against a Hull City outfit managed by Sergej Jakirović. While the Tigers sit as heavy underdogs, they proved their mettle last Saturday, fighting back from a goal down to briefly lead Ipswich Town through Tim Iroegbunam and Oli McBurnie before settling for a hard-fought 2–2 draw.

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