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Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoHull City
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Arsenal vs Hull City Premier League preview: Gunners eye Emirates summit push against Tigers

Arsenal vs Hull City
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal
Hull City

Fresh off conquering Anfield and grinding out an electric 2–1 Champions League away triumph over Slavia Prague, Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners return to Emirates Stadium determined to assert domestic supremacy over a gritty Tigers squad buzzing from a spirited 2–2 comeback against Ipswich Town.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Emirates Stadium

Arteta's unbeaten juggernaut collides with Yorkshire grit

SK Slavia Praha v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal enter the weekend in supreme rhythm, navigating a demanding schedule with the precision of title contenders. After shutting out Liverpool 1–0 at Anfield on Sunday, the Gunners travelled to Czechia on Wednesday and produced a ruthlessly efficient first-half display, downing Slavia Prague 2–1 behind goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres to extend their club-record unbeaten European away run to ten matches. 

Hull City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Back on North London soil, Arsenal will brook no slip-ups against a Hull City outfit managed by Sergej Jakirović. While the Tigers sit as heavy underdogs, they proved their mettle last Saturday, fighting back from a goal down to briefly lead Ipswich Town through Tim Iroegbunam and Oli McBurnie before settling for a hard-fought 2–2 draw.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Hull City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
5-4-1
D. RayaD. RayaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriJ. TimberJ. TimberGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesD. RiceD. RiceN. MaduekeN. MaduekeM. OedegaardM. OedegaardC. TzolisC. TzolisK. HavertzK. HavertzK. TzolakisK. TzolakisJ. EganJ. EganS. AjayiS. AjayiR. GilesR. GilesL. CoyleL. CoyleN. MendyN. MendyM. BelloumiM. BelloumiR. SlaterR. Slaterteam-logoE. StroudT. IroegbunamT. IroegbunamO. McBurnieO. McBurnie
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Hull City

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • S. Jakirovic

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
SLP
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HUL

HUL - Form

NEW
L2-1
EVE
D2-2
FUL
L1-0
BRE
D1-1
IPS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawHull City
4
1
0
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
FA Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
13Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
9801145+924
W
W
W
W
L
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
97022010+1021
L
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
9612247+1719
W
L
W
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
95131915+416
W
L
W
W
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
9432119+215
L
W
W
L
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
9351169+714
W
D
L
D
W
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
934299013
W
L
L
D
W
8
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
93331413+112
W
W
W
L
L
9
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
93331010012
W
W
W
D
L
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
93331013-312
D
W
W
D
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
92521110+111
D
D
L
D
L
12
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
925298+111
L
D
D
L
D
13
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
93241215-311
L
W
L
L
W
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
93241418-411
D
D
L
W
L
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
9234911-29
D
W
W
L
D
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
9306916-79
W
L
L
W
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
91441015-57
L
L
D
D
D
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
9216921-127
L
L
L
W
D
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
9135612-66
L
D
L
L
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
9126717-105
L
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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