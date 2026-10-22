Arsenal vs Everton Premier League preview: Toffees out to halt Gunners’ Emirates streak

Arsenal vs Everton: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal F.C. host Everton F.C. on Saturday, 24 October 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium.

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European thriller momentum meets struggling Toffees

Arsenal return to North London carrying serious momentum after battling back to earn a dramatic 2–2 draw away to Bayern Munich in Champions League action on Wednesday night. With consecutive domestic wins over Leeds United (2–1) and Nottingham Forest (1–0) already under their belt, Mikel Arteta's side boast a five-match undefeated run across all competitions. They welcome an Everton team enduring a difficult spell, with the Toffees seeking answers following a 2–0 home loss to Chelsea and a 2–2 draw at Hull City.

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Key matchup: Eberechi Eze vs Jarrad Branthwaite

In-form playmaker: Eberechi Eze sparked Arsenal's midweek resurgence in Munich, scoring a fine goal after replacing Bukayo Saka early in the match. His fluid positional switches between the left wing and central pockets will test Everton's defensive discipline.

Defensive pillar: Jarrad Branthwaite anchors Everton's backline alongside James Tarkowski. Branthwaite must win central duel clearances and restrict space for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice arriving late into the box.

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Arsenal F.C. (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimarães; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Everton F.C. (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Match insight: Arsenal hold a dominant win probability on paper at home. With Bukayo Saka being managed following an early exit in Munich, expect Arteta to lean heavily on the inventive midfield chemistry between Martin Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze to break down Everton's low block.

Team news & squads

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be without William Saliba for this fixture, with the centre-back currently listed among the injured. Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie are also unavailable, though no probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Everton head coach David Moyes has no reported injuries or suspensions at this stage, though no confirmed lineup has been released. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, and they also beat Leeds United 2-1 in the league and Lille 3-0 in the Champions League during this run. Their sole defeats came against Brighton, who won 3-0, with the other loss arriving against Ipswich Town offset by a 4-2 Carabao Cup win over the same opponent. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded six across these five outings.

Everton have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat at Chelsea, and they drew 2-2 with Hull City the week prior. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town represents their standout result in this period, and they also drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. Moyes's side have scored four goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none against Everton. The only draw in that run came at Goodison Park in April 2025, finishing 1-1, while Arsenal also claimed a 2-1 home win in May 2024.