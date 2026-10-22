Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoEverton
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Arsenal vs Everton Premier League preview: Toffees out to halt Gunners’ Emirates streak

Arsenal vs Everton
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal
Everton

Fresh off a thrilling 2–2 Champions League comeback against Bayern Munich, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners return home to put their five-match unbeaten streak on the line against an Everton side winless in six.

Arsenal vs Everton: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal F.C. host Everton F.C. on Saturday, 24 October 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium.

FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

European thriller momentum meets struggling Toffees

Arsenal return to North London carrying serious momentum after battling back to earn a dramatic 2–2 draw away to Bayern Munich in Champions League action on Wednesday night. With consecutive domestic wins over Leeds United (2–1) and Nottingham Forest (1–0) already under their belt, Mikel Arteta's side boast a five-match undefeated run across all competitions. They welcome an Everton team enduring a difficult spell, with the Toffees seeking answers following a 2–0 home loss to Chelsea and a 2–2 draw at Hull City.

FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CHELSEAGetty Images

Key matchup: Eberechi Eze vs Jarrad Branthwaite

In-form playmaker: Eberechi Eze sparked Arsenal's midweek resurgence in Munich, scoring a fine goal after replacing Bukayo Saka early in the match. His fluid positional switches between the left wing and central pockets will test Everton's defensive discipline.

Defensive pillar: Jarrad Branthwaite anchors Everton's backline alongside James Tarkowski. Branthwaite must win central duel clearances and restrict space for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice arriving late into the box.

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Arsenal F.C. (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimarães; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Everton F.C. (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Match insight: Arsenal hold a dominant win probability on paper at home. With Bukayo Saka being managed following an early exit in Munich, expect Arteta to lean heavily on the inventive midfield chemistry between Martin Ødegaard and Eberechi Eze to break down Everton's low block.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Everton Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
page.match.formation.title
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
D. RayaD. RayaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriB. WhiteB. WhiteGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaM. OedegaardM. OedegaardB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesD. RiceD. RiceE. EzeE. EzeB. SakaB. SakaK. HavertzK. HavertzJ. PickfordJ. PickfordV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. GrealishJ. GrealishH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallJ. GarnerJ. GarnerM. RoehlM. RoehlT. BarryT. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Everton

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Moyes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be without William Saliba for this fixture, with the centre-back currently listed among the injured. Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie are also unavailable, though no probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Everton head coach David Moyes has no reported injuries or suspensions at this stage, though no confirmed lineup has been released. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
HUL
D2-2
CHE
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest, and they also beat Leeds United 2-1 in the league and Lille 3-0 in the Champions League during this run. Their sole defeats came against Brighton, who won 3-0, with the other loss arriving against Ipswich Town offset by a 4-2 Carabao Cup win over the same opponent. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded six across these five outings.

Everton have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat at Chelsea, and they drew 2-2 with Hull City the week prior. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town represents their standout result in this period, and they also drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. Moyes's side have scored four goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawEverton
3
2
0
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none against Everton. The only draw in that run came at Goodison Park in April 2025, finishing 1-1, while Arsenal also claimed a 2-1 home win in May 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google