Andrey Santos reveals how his £50m switch from Chelsea to Manchester United started while taking his children to the doctor

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Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has lifted the lid on the rapid summer negotiations that sealed his £50 million transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea back in July. Ahead of Saturday's return to Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian explained how a routine family medical trip suddenly turned into a career-changing phone call.

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Whirlwind talks sealed summer move

Santos completed his switch from west London to Old Trafford on July 13 after penning a five-year contract running until June 2031. Signed as part of manager Michael Carrick's midfield rebuild for an initial £48m plus £2m in add-ons, the Brazilian had to act quickly once the Red Devils made their initial approach. Within 48 hours of opening discussions, an agreement was finalised between the two English clubs.

Car park call sparked switch

Having started his senior career with boyhood club Vasco da Gama before joining Chelsea, the midfielder spent time out on loan with Nottingham Forest and French outfit Strasbourg prior to breaking into the Blues' senior fold. Last season, he established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge by scoring three goals across 43 appearances in all competitions, prompting United to make their move just days before he was scheduled to return for pre-season training.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Brasil, Santos recalled how the transfer unfolded: "It was very fast. I remember I was taking my kids to the pediatrician, and my agent told me United wanted to hold a meeting with me and asked what time I was available. I said 'right now.'

"I stopped the car, left them with my wife at the doctor's office, went to the parking lot, and got on a call with the president and the manager. Two days after that meeting, I was due to report back to Chelsea."

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Mid-flight breakthrough diverted London return

With personal terms discussed in the clinic car park, the midfielder boarded a flight bound for the English capital fully expecting to link back up with his Chelsea team-mates. However, negotiations between the two clubs progressed rapidly while he was in the air, altering his travel plans before he even touched down.

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Detailing the moment he found out the move had been given the green light, the Brazilian added: "Midway through the flight, my agent called me and said: 'Andrey, everything has changed, you don't need to go there anymore. Just pack your bags to report to Manchester.' It was very hectic, but thank God everything worked out and I'm happy to be here."

Since arriving in Manchester, the midfielder has registered nine appearances totalling 490 minutes across all competitions during the 2026-27 campaign, including five Premier League outings and three starts, collecting three yellow cards without yet recording a goal or an assist.

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Stamford Bridge reunion awaits midfielder

Santos now prepares for an immediate reunion with his former employers when struggling United travel to face Chelsea on matchday nine of the Premier League this Saturday. A dismal start to the season has left Carrick under mounting pressure, with the Red Devils languishing in 16th place on just seven points from eight matches. Helping his new side claim a positive result in west London is vital to kick-starting their campaign.