Chelsea vs Man United Premier League Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 31 October at 09:30 EST and 13:30 GMT.

Carrick's job is safe, for now

Man United boss Michael Carrick's tenure at United is on the verge of ending, although it seems as though he'll still be at the helm against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils have won just one Premier League match in their first eight outings, already 15 points adrift of leaders Man City and Arsenal. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford felt like the final nail in Carrick's coffin, but the 45-year-old will get one more crack at claiming a marquee win here. A huge talking point is skipper Bruno Fernandes, who set the single-season assists record last season with 21. He was dropped to the subs bench and not used at all in the defeat to the Cherries, but United looked devoid of creativity without their Portuguese playmaking talisman. United have won only one of the last 11 matches that Fernandes didn't start, so Carrick is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

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Expect the unexpected from Xabi Alonso's Chelsea

Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last time out, only Spurs' second EPL win at Stamford Bridge in 37 attempts. It's a result that won't go down with Blues supporters, needless to say. Chelsea's unpredictability of late can be summed up by two defeats, two wins and a draw in their last five in the Premier League. High-scoring wins have been a theme at the Bridge. 4-3 against Brighton in the league, 6-3 against Leeds in the EFL Cup and 5-1 against Bournemouth in the EPL rather sum up the entertaining fare on offer for Blues fans.

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Key stats & injury news

Cole Palmer returns after serving a suspension against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who has eight goal contributions this term in the league, misses out with a thigh issue.

United are winless in eight matches across all competitions and haven't gone winless in nine this century.

Chelsea have scored 17 times in their last five home matches, but conceded in every single one of those.

United's only clean sheet in all competitions this term came against Champions League debutants Sabah.

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Likely XIs

Chelsea (3421): Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Estevao, Palmer; Rogers.

Man United (4231): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Mount;

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record