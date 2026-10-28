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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoManchester United
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James Freemantle
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Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Carrick

Comprehensive match preview of Chelsea vs Man United in the Premier League. Is Michael Carrick a dead man walking?

Chelsea vs Man United Premier League Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 31 October at 09:30 EST and 13:30 GMT.

Carrick's job is safe, for now

Man United boss Michael Carrick's tenure at United is on the verge of ending, although it seems as though he'll still be at the helm against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils have won just one Premier League match in their first eight outings, already 15 points adrift of leaders Man City and Arsenal. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford felt like the final nail in Carrick's coffin, but the 45-year-old will get one more crack at claiming a marquee win here. A huge talking point is skipper Bruno Fernandes, who set the single-season assists record last season with 21. He was dropped to the subs bench and not used at all in the defeat to the Cherries, but United looked devoid of creativity without their Portuguese playmaking talisman. United have won only one of the last 11 matches that Fernandes didn't start, so Carrick is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Expect the unexpected from Xabi Alonso's Chelsea

Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last time out, only Spurs' second EPL win at Stamford Bridge in 37 attempts. It's a result that won't go down with Blues supporters, needless to say. Chelsea's unpredictability of late can be summed up by two defeats, two wins and a draw in their last five in the Premier League. High-scoring wins have been a theme at the Bridge. 4-3 against Brighton in the league, 6-3 against Leeds in the EFL Cup and 5-1 against Bournemouth in the EPL rather sum up the entertaining fare on offer for Blues fans.

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Cole Palmer returns after serving a suspension against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.
  • Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who has eight goal contributions this term in the league, misses out with a thigh issue.
  • United are winless in eight matches across all competitions and haven't gone winless in nine this century.
  • Chelsea have scored 17 times in their last five home matches, but conceded in every single one of those.
  • United's only clean sheet in all competitions this term came against Champions League debutants Sabah.
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Chelsea (3421): Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Estevao, Palmer; Rogers.

Man United (4231): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Mount;

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawManchester United
2
1
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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