Andoni Iraola addresses Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future as exit rumours swirl despite midfielder’s loyalty pledge

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has weighed in on the growing uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield. Despite the midfielder’s public admission that he wants to commit his future to the club, reports suggest a summer exit could be on the cards as part of a tactical overhaul.

Advertisement

Midfield rebuild casts doubt over Mac Allister's future

Liverpool are reportedly planning a significant midfield overhaul at the end of the current campaign. Consequently, the Merseyside outfit have informed Mac Allister that they will not offer him a new deal.

The 27-year-old remains tied down at Anfield until 2028, but a summer 2027 departure is now viewed as a concrete possibility. Reports indicate that the Reds are preparing to invest heavily in at least one new central midfielder, paving the way for the Argentine's potential exit.

Iraola praises Argentine's commitment amid uncertainty

Mac Allister publicly revealed his disappointment ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in early September. The Argentina international said: "I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very, very sad."

However, Iraola chose to focus on the positives of the situation. The Liverpool boss highlighted the World Cup winner's steadfast dedication to the team despite the rejection.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You mention the press conference [before the Atletico Madrid game], I was there also after him," Iraola said. "The most important thing from it was that he wants to stay here. He wants to be at his best so he can continue helping us, no?"

Related Topics

Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan Pro Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 14 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is included with the Express Pro plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers an unlimited private email relay plus an unlimited number of shared aliases and 20 custom domains, ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator, and ExpressAI, an AI assistant that offers 500 credits a day, six AI models, a web search facility plus 2GB storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN Advanced Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide. The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on. Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations. Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Iraola further added: "He is a player who has achieved what he has achieved to be clear with his intentions is very good for us. I appreciate him and he is a top player."

Tactical intelligence remains crucial for Liverpool

Despite the looming threat of a transfer, Mac Allister remains an integral part of Iraola's immediate plans. The head coach deeply values the former Brighton star's tactical awareness and leadership on the pitch.

Advertisement

"Mac Allister, I always say, he understands the game overall," Iraola explained. "Not just the demands of his position but what is happening overall.

"Sometimes he is the first to correct his team-mates live, not just the one that is next to him. He understands what is happening which is a very good quality to have."

Advertisement

Reigning champions Arsenal await at Anfield

Liverpool must put the contract noise behind them as they prepare to host Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday. Mac Allister is expected to play a key role in the middle of the park as the Reds look to secure a vital home result against the title holders.