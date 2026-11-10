Ferguson's preferred candidate? Mauricio Pochettino open to Manchester United move as Michael Carrick's future hangs in the balance

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Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a primary contender to take over at Manchester United as the pressure on Michael Carrick reaches a breaking point. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is reportedly interested in a return to the Premier League should the Old Trafford hierarchy decide to make a change during the international break.

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Pochettino ready for Old Trafford call

The managerial situation at Manchester United has reached a critical juncture following a chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. With the club languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening 10 matches, the hierarchy is under immense pressure to act. Pochettino, currently leading the United States national team, has reportedly expressed his willingness to step into the role if the position becomes vacant. This interest comes at a time when the United board is actively evaluating whether to move on from Carrick before a daunting trip to face Liverpool on November 22.

Despite his commitment to the U.S. program through the 2030 World Cup, the Argentine’s contract is believed to contain specific provisions that would facilitate a move to an elite European club. According to BBC Sport, Pochettino has long been admired by influential figures at Old Trafford, including Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scotsman has endorsed the coach on several previous occasions, viewing his tactical approach and track record of developing young talent as a perfect fit for the Manchester United identity. However, securing his services would require United to trigger a release clause valued at approximately $10m (£7.4m).

Carrick on the brink after dismal run

Michael Carrick’s tenure has soured rapidly after he was initially handed the permanent reins in May. The club is currently enduring its most difficult start to a domestic campaign in four decades, sitting just one point above the bottom of the table. A crucial meeting involving minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox is set to take place in Monaco to determine his fate. While the meeting was pre-scheduled, the team's disastrous defensive record - conceding 19 goals already - has made the discussion regarding the head coach's future an unavoidable priority for the leadership group.

The internal feeling at the club suggests that a recommendation to dismiss Carrick could be imminent. Reports indicate that Pochettino is open to a move to Manchester, but he is not the only name under consideration. United have also explored high-profile alternatives such as Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, and Eddie Howe. The board remains hopeful that a top-five finish is still achievable this season, but they recognize that a swift appointment is necessary to salvage the campaign. If a change is made, the club plans to inform Carrick face-to-face out of respect for his long-standing history with the Red Devils.

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Financial hurdles and tactical shifts

Appointing Pochettino would involve more than just meeting his personal release clause. United would also need to negotiate a compensation package for his trusted backroom staff, including long-term assistant Jesus Perez. This coaching unit has followed Pochettino through successful spells at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, providing the stability he requires to implement his high-pressing system. The prospect of bringing in such an established team is attractive to a United side that has appeared tactically disjointed and physically lacking in recent weeks, leading to public criticism from senior players like Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez.

The next 48 hours will be decisive for the direction of the club. While Carrick has tried to remain defiant in the face of poor results, the weight of the statistics and the availability of a long-term target like Pochettino may prove too significant to ignore. The international break provides a rare window of opportunity for a new manager to assess the squad before the grueling winter schedule begins.