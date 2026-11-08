Nagelsmann or Howe? Manchester United hierarchy split over next manager as Michael Carrick's future hangs in the balance

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Manchester United find themselves at a critical crossroads as the club's leadership remains divided over who should lead the team forward. While Michael Carrick remains in the dugout for now, the threat of relegation has sparked intense internal debate regarding a potential high-profile replacement.

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Internal divide over potential successors

The corridors of power at Old Trafford are currently home to a significant difference of opinion regarding the club's long-term managerial direction. As results continue to falter domestically, Manchester United's director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to be championing the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach is seen by some as the elite tactical mind capable of modernising the squad. However, technical director Jason Wilcox is reportedly leaning towards a different profile, preferring the Premier League experience of former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, as noted by SportBible.

This split at the top comes at a time when other major candidates appear to be off the table. Antonio Conte has publicly distanced himself from a return to the dugout following his departure from Napoli, while former England manager Gareth Southgate has indicated he is not looking for an immediate return to coaching.

No clear alternative for Carrick

Despite the growing noise surrounding his position, there is a sense that the United hierarchy is hesitant to pull the trigger without a concrete plan in place. Famed journalist David Ornstein has provided a sobering update on the situation, suggesting that the board’s lack of action thus far indicates a desire for the current regime to turn things around. "I think the truth here at Old Trafford is that they do want Carrick to succeed," he stated on USA Network. "If they wanted to remove him and make a change I think they'd have already done it by now and found an interim solution."

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The situation remains volatile, particularly as United recently slumped into the Premier League relegation zone following Nottingham Forest's recent success. While a dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League provided a temporary reprieve and a boost to squad morale, the domestic form remains a major concern for the fans.

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Ornstein added: "With the result mid-week against Roma, there was improved spirits, and let's see what happens against Villa today. The truth is there isn't a firm plan here at Old Trafford for what to do if they were to make a change".

Carrick remains focused amid uncertainty

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For his part, Carrick is attempting to maintain a sense of normalcy despite the intense scrutiny. The head coach has been transparent about his communication with the club’s owners, admitting that he has not been given any specific guarantees regarding his job security. "No. Just carry on as absolute normal," he told reporters when asked if he had received assurances. "Whatever happens, what's going to happen is going to happen in terms of the game, and we've got to prepare right. Looking forward to it. I said the other night I was really looking forward to the game [against Roma] going into it. I genuinely was."

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Carrick remains hopeful that the Old Trafford faithful will get behind the team during this turbulent period, noting that the supporters should be "energised and feeling good about what they might see." While he plans to continue training throughout the international break with the players not on national duty, he knows that the result against Villa could dictate whether he is still in the building by the time the squad returns.