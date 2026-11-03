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Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
team-logoReal Madrid
GOAL-e
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AEK Athens vs Real Madrid live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League

AEK Athens face Real Madrid in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
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Advanced

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Premium Access
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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Allwyn Arena

On 04.11.2026, AEK Athens and Real Madrid kick off at 18:45.

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live. The following link takes you straight to sign-up.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at AEK Athens and Real Madrid?

With one win and four defeats in their last five competitive matches, AEK Athens have struggled for form. Their only victory was an emphatic 5:0 against Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Most recently, they lost 2:0 to Panathinaikos. In the Champions League, AEK have conceded eight goals in two matches and scored only four.

Real Madrid have won five from five, scoring 16 goals and conceding only eight. They beat Racing Santander 3:0 last weekend, having previously beaten RB Leipzig 4:1 in the Champions League and FC Barcelona 2:1 in the league.

AEK

AEK - Form

SHK
L3-1
MCI
L5-1
PAT
W5-0
PAO
L3-1
PAO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
SAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Line-ups

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-4-2
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
A. BrignoliA. BrignoliS. PiliosS. PiliosH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiF. RelvasF. RelvasL. RotaL. RotaL. MajerL. MajerR. MarinR. MarinA. KoitaA. KoitaM. VitalisM. VitalisL. JovicL. JovicB. VargaB. VargaT. CourtoisT. CourtoisA. RuedigerA. RuedigerI. KonateI. KonateA. CarrerasA. CarrerasD. DumfriesD. DumfriesVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorB. DiazB. DiazE. CamavingaE. CamavingaJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamB. SilvaB. SilvaK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-4-2
AEK Athens

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • M. Nikolic
  • J. Mourinho

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Form

AEK

AEK - Form

SHK
L3-1
MCI
L5-1
PAT
W5-0
PAO
L3-1
PAO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
SAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

AEK AthensDrawReal Madrid
0
2
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
2
FT
Champions League
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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