AEK Athens vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League preview: Los Blancos out to overwhelm wounded Kitrinomavroi

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

In-form Los Blancos test reeling AEK

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Real Madrid travel to the Allwyn Arena in Athens to face AEK Athens in the Champions League, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to build on a strong run of European form.

AEK Athens have endured a difficult group stage so far, sitting near the foot of the Champions League standings. Marko Nikolic's side were beaten 5-1 by Manchester City in their most recent European outing and have struggled to find consistency in continental competition.

Real Madrid, by contrast, arrive in Greece in commanding form. They have won their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.

Read more: Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe China controversy as Real Madrid manager defends 'great class' response

Mbappe has been at the centre of considerable off-field attention this week following his controversial comments about a social media meme, which prompted apologies from both the player and the club. On the pitch, however, Mourinho will expect his squad to remain focused on securing another European result.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu, having made only six La Liga appearances this season. The England international sits third in Mourinho's right-back pecking order and featured only as a late substitute during the recent Clasico win.

With Real Madrid sitting fourth in the Champions League table and AEK Athens deep in the relegation zone, the stakes are clear for both sides.

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