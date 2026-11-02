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Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
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AEK Athens vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League preview: Los Blancos out to overwhelm wounded Kitrinomavroi

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
AEK Athens
Real Madrid

Cruising on the back of six consecutive victories after dismantling Racing Santander 3–0, José Mourinho’s rampant Los Blancos land in Greece targeting European hegemony against an AEK Athens squad desperate to rebound from a deflating 2–0 derby defeat to Panathinaikos.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Allwyn Arena

In-form Los Blancos test reeling AEK

Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Real Madrid travel to the Allwyn Arena in Athens to face AEK Athens in the Champions League, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to build on a strong run of European form.

AEK Athens have endured a difficult group stage so far, sitting near the foot of the Champions League standings. Marko Nikolic's side were beaten 5-1 by Manchester City in their most recent European outing and have struggled to find consistency in continental competition.

Real Madrid, by contrast, arrive in Greece in commanding form. They have won their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga at the weekend.

Read more: Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe China controversy as Real Madrid manager defends 'great class' response

Mbappe has been at the centre of considerable off-field attention this week following his controversial comments about a social media meme, which prompted apologies from both the player and the club. On the pitch, however, Mourinho will expect his squad to remain focused on securing another European result.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu, having made only six La Liga appearances this season. The England international sits third in Mourinho's right-back pecking order and featured only as a late substitute during the recent Clasico win.

With Real Madrid sitting fourth in the Champions League table and AEK Athens deep in the relegation zone, the stakes are clear for both sides.

FBL-EUR-C1-LOKOMOTIV-ATLETICOGetty Images

Team news & squads

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-1-3-2
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
A. BrignoliA. BrignoliS. PiliosS. PiliosL. RotaL. RotaH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiF. RelvasF. RelvasL. MajerL. MajerR. MarinR. MarinK. ArriagaK. ArriagaJ. MarioJ. MarioL. JovicL. JovicB. VargaB. VargaT. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. RuedigerA. RuedigerA. CarrerasA. CarrerasA. TchouameniA. TchouameniB. DiazB. DiazA. GulerA. GulerE. CamavingaE. CamavingaJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamB. SilvaB. SilvaK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-1-3-2
AEK Athens

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • M. Nikolic
  • J. Mourinho

Form

AEK

AEK - Form

SHK
L3-1
MCI
L5-1
PAT
W5-0
PAO
L3-1
PAO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
SAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AEK AthensDrawReal Madrid
0
2
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
2
FT
Champions League
AEK Athens badge
AEK Athens
AEK
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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