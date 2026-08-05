Arsenal have moved closer to completing one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window, after reaching an agreement with Newcastle United to sign the club's captain, Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal is done on his official X account, wheeling out his famous "Here We Go" to seal it. Arsenal have finalised their agreement with Newcastle after lengthy negotiations, having already agreed personal terms with the player back in July.

The deal is worth 75 million pounds, Romano added, making Guimaraes the latest signing for Spanish boss Mikel Arteta ahead of the new season.

Over the past few days, Arsenal opened direct talks with Newcastle. Contact moved from intermediaries to official negotiations between the two clubs, with the Gunners keen to strengthen their midfield through one of the Premier League's standout stars.

Earlier reports suggested Arsenal opened with a 70 million pound offer. Newcastle knocked it back and demanded more, before the two sides eventually struck a final agreement.

Guimaraes, 28, made clear he wanted to wear the Arsenal shirt, and that desire smoothed the path to an agreement between all parties.

Arteta had already hinted at his club's activity in the market. He confirmed the Arsenal hierarchy are working hard to raise the quality of the squad and sharpen competition among the players, keeping the team in the hunt for every title.

Few midfielders in the Premier League can match Guimaraes for consistency. He kept delivering impressive displays for Newcastle last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 8 assists across all competitions. His anticipated move should fuel Arsenal's ambitions of retaining the Premier League title and competing strongly in the Champions League.