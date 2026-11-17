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Jorge Jesus has launched a spirited defence of his tactical approach following Portugal's hard-fought 3-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff. Despite securing the top spot in Nations League Group A4, the Selecao boss felt compelled to address the growing skepticism surrounding his team’s recent performances.

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Jesus dismisses the doubters

The atmosphere surrounding the Portuguese national team has been tense following a recent dip in form, but Jesus used his post-match platform in Cardiff to remind everyone of his side's accomplishments. After watching his team secure their fifth victory in six group games, the veteran tactician was quick to point out that the noise from the sidelines had become increasingly negative.

"It was good to win because people were already starting to cast doubt on what we have achieved here," Jesus explained during his post-match media duties with A Bola. He emphasised that the triumph provided a much-needed boost in confidence as the team prepares for the quarter-final stage in March.

The manager admitted that while the team was still finding its feet in certain tactical aspects, the overall trajectory remained positive. He praised the collective spirit of a group that managed to stay united despite the pressure, highlighting that Portugal finished top on 15 points to comfortably lead their section.

Tactical adjustments and defensive struggles

The match in Cardiff proved to be a stern test for the Portuguese backline, which conceded twice during the encounter. Jesus acknowledged that while the team excelled in possession, there are still significant kinks to work out in their defensive transition.

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He elaborated on his unique tactical demands, which differ from what many of his players experience at club level. "Our way of defending isn't easy. Those who work with me know I have a different approach. It's not just about the individual players. There needs to be a lot of work and coordination. But that's it, it allowed us to get to know some of the players better. Antonio Silva? I got to know him. He had some difficulty because in his current team he defends man-to-man, and with me it's not like that. He had some difficulty, but as the game went on he became more confident. He and Renato Veiga were unbeatable," Jesus explained.

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Looking ahead to the quarter-finals

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The final fifteen minutes proved to be a test of character as Portugal were forced to navigate the match with ten men following a red card. Jesus admitted it was a period of suffering where the team was pinned back and unable to launch effective counter-attacks.

The manager concluded by sending a message to the rest of the competition, insisting that Portugal should fear no one. "Whatever comes out in the draw is fine. I'm not afraid of anyone, and let the others be afraid of Portugal. I have no preference. Portugal is a contender because they've already won twice. We're in the quarterfinals and we'll see who we get in the draw." he said defiantly.

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He Concluded: "This Nations League is stronger than the European Championship. In the group stage, you play against great European teams. In the European Championship, you play against teams that have nothing to do with the Nations League. We'll see what we get. Sometimes the strong become weaker and the weaker become stronger."