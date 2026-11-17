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Portugal returned to winning ways with a hard-fought and thrilling 3-2 victory over hosts Wales in their meeting on Tuesday, in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Norway turned the tables on Denmark in the group's other game, winning 3-2 to snatch the quarter-final spot from them.

Portugal finished top on 15 points. Norway took second on nine, edging Denmark on head-to-head after the two sides finished level, while Wales propped up the table with 3 points.

Hard-fought win for Portugal

Portugal made hard work of beating bottom side Wales, but they got the three points in the end to stay top.

Bruno Fernandes (11th minute), Pedro Neto (43rd) and Carlos Forbs (70th) scored for Portugal.

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David Brooks (13th minute) and Sorba Thomas (40th) replied for Wales.

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This international break marked the start of a new era for Portugal, one they haven't known for more than twenty years: no Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer in history.

So far, they're struggling without him. Jorge Jesus's side looked lost for the whole match in Cardiff, and only glaring errors from the home defence tipped the balance their way.

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A new chapter may be dawning in Portugal. For now, though, things don't look like they're getting any better.

Norway qualify at the death

Norway snatched the group's second qualifying spot in the dying moments against Denmark.

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They trailed 2-1 until the 82nd minute, then scored twice to pip Denmark to second place on head-to-head.

Norway had won the reverse fixture 3-2 and repeated the scoreline tonight.

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Erling Haaland (37th minute, 90+6 penalty) and Martin Ødegaard (83rd) scored for Norway.

Rasmus Højlund (11th minute) and Pierre Højbjerg (14th) scored for Denmark.

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Erling Haaland was the hero. Alongside Martin Ødegaard, he dragged Norway back from the brink of elimination, then converted a stoppage-time penalty to send his side into the quarter-finals and knock Denmark out. It was a miracle that had looked impossible.