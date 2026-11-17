Portugal returned to winning ways with a hard-fought and thrilling 3-2 victory over hosts Wales in their meeting on Tuesday, in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.
Norway turned the tables on Denmark in the group's other game, winning 3-2 to snatch the quarter-final spot from them.
Portugal finished top on 15 points. Norway took second on nine, edging Denmark on head-to-head after the two sides finished level, while Wales propped up the table with 3 points.
Hard-fought win for Portugal
Portugal made hard work of beating bottom side Wales, but they got the three points in the end to stay top.
Bruno Fernandes (11th minute), Pedro Neto (43rd) and Carlos Forbs (70th) scored for Portugal.
David Brooks (13th minute) and Sorba Thomas (40th) replied for Wales.
This international break marked the start of a new era for Portugal, one they haven't known for more than twenty years: no Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer in history.
So far, they're struggling without him. Jorge Jesus's side looked lost for the whole match in Cardiff, and only glaring errors from the home defence tipped the balance their way.
A new chapter may be dawning in Portugal. For now, though, things don't look like they're getting any better.
Norway qualify at the death
Norway snatched the group's second qualifying spot in the dying moments against Denmark.
They trailed 2-1 until the 82nd minute, then scored twice to pip Denmark to second place on head-to-head.
Norway had won the reverse fixture 3-2 and repeated the scoreline tonight.
Erling Haaland (37th minute, 90+6 penalty) and Martin Ødegaard (83rd) scored for Norway.
Rasmus Højlund (11th minute) and Pierre Højbjerg (14th) scored for Denmark.
Erling Haaland was the hero. Alongside Martin Ødegaard, he dragged Norway back from the brink of elimination, then converted a stoppage-time penalty to send his side into the quarter-finals and knock Denmark out. It was a miracle that had looked impossible.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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