Huge blow for Wolves and Mexico as veteran striker Raul Jimenez ruled out until January with knee injury

Despite that frustrating setback, the club received more encouraging fitness news regarding injured trio Rodrigo Gomes (ankle), Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Boubacar Traore (calf).

Providing a comprehensive update on how the three players are progressing in their recovery, Hayward added: "Rodrigo Gomes is progressing well, but it's still early days. He injured a couple of ligaments in the ankle, so it wasn't a straightforward injury,

"He's still waiting on the inflammation to settle, and then we'll start to build him up and get him back outside as soon as that's settled. It's not going to be a long-term one, so he should be back reasonably quickly.

"Bertrand Traore has had a hamstring issue. It's a fairly small injury, however it is in a particularly problematic part of the muscle, which can commonly recur if we're not careful. So, we have to respect that and take our time with it. But it's not a big injury, he's doing really well, working hard and won't be too long.

"Boubacar Traore has been out for a couple of weeks because of a problem with his calf. He's back on the pitch working with the rehab coaches and doing really well. He's progressing nicely and he'll be back in full training in the next week or two. He's responded really well to the treatment."