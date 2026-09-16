Late drama at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton break Wolves hearts in Carabao Cup clash

Everton earned a narrow 1-0 victory against Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The hard-fought win proved essential in keeping their domestic cup campaign alive.

A solitary 80th-minute strike from Alcaraz proved to be the decisive moment between the two sides. Up until that late breakthrough, both teams had fought hard to break the deadlock in a tense cup encounter. The dramatic late victory ensures that the Toffees safely progress to the next stage of the competition.