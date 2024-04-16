The spotlight is on Mamelodi Sundowns as underlying issues are affecting the team’s performances - Are the wheels coming off for Rhulani Mokwena and his Brazilians?

Despite their commanding lead in the Premier Soccer League, Sundowns are facing significant challenges in recent matches. On Monday, April 15th, the Brazilians were holding a comfortable two-goal advantage, which they squandered and eventually drew 2-2 with Moroka Swallows.
In the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, they struggled against National First Division side University of Pretoria, being held to a 1-1 draw and requiring a tense penalty shootout to secure victory.
Similarly, in the Caf Champions League, their progression to the semi-finals was marred by a narrow 3-2 penalty shootout win, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams playing a crucial role. With concerns raised, GOAL delves into the underlying issues affecting Sundowns' performances, exploring potential factors contributing to their recent struggles.