Divine Lunga, Mothobi Mvala & Frank Gabadinho Mhango - Mamelodi Sundowns & Moroka Swallows, April 2024 Backpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Former Orlando Pirates star Frank Mhango denies Mamelodi Sundowns a win as Moroka Swallows collect important point

Premier Soccer LeagueSwallows FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCSwallows FCMamelodi Sundowns FCEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedTeboho MokoenaMarcelo AllendeRhulani Mokwena

The Dube Birds fought back to deny Brazilians a win in the Premier Soccer League at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns take two-goal lead
  • Swallows bounce back to level the scoreline
  • The teams share the spoils in a 2-2 draw

Editors' Picks