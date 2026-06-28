AFP
South Korea president calls for 'thorough investigation' into dismal 2026 World Cup campaign as head coach resigns
Hong Myung-bo resigns following group stage exit
In the wake of South Korea's official elimination from the 2026 World Cup, head coach Myung-bo has resigned from his post with immediate effect, as per the Yonhap News Agency.
The 57-year-old’s departure follows a disappointing campaign in North America where the Tigers of Asia failed to reach the knockout stages for the third time in the last four editions of the tournament.
Hong, who took over the national team in 2024, was originally contracted to lead the side through to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. However, the pressure became untenable after South Korea finished third in Group A.
Despite an initial 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic, subsequent defeats to Mexico and South Africa left them relying on other results to qualify as a best third-placed team - a hope that ultimately vanished.
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President demands accountability for failure
The fallout from the tournament has reached the highest levels of government. South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, took to social media to express his shock and demand a full investigation into the sporting disaster. In a lengthy statement issued on X, he said: "I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome - I am utterly baffled."
The president added: "Given that significant national taxpayer funds and state support resources are invested even in World Cup participation, I ask that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism thoroughly investigate the precise circumstances of this incident, analyse its causes, and develop thorough measures for preventing recurrence and improvement. We will swiftly push forward with reforms to sports administration to ensure such a thing never happens again."
Rising tensions and fan backlash
Public anger in South Korea reached a fever pitch following the loss to South Africa. The level of frustration was so severe that the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) reportedly blurred Myung-bo’s face during the broadcast of his post-match press conference, a symbolic gesture reflecting the national mood toward the coaching staff.
This is not the first time Myung-bo has experienced World Cup heartbreak in the dugout. The former legendary defender, who famously captained the side to the semi-finals in 2002, also stepped down from the managerial role 12 years ago after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. History has repeated itself in North America, with the manager unable to find a solution to the team's defensive frailties during the group phase.
- AFP
Future reforms for South Korean football
The impending investigation by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism suggests that the changes will go beyond just appointing a new head coach, with the president promising fundamental reforms to how sports are administered in the country.
The immediate focus for the KFA will be to stabilise the setup before the next cycle of international fixtures. However, with the government now involved and the public demanding answers for the dismal campaign, the search for a successor will take place under intense scrutiny as South Korea looks to rebuild its tarnished footballing reputation.