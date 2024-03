The Buccaneers wasted an opportunity to go second on the PSL table after being frustrated at home by the Urban Warriors.

Orlando Pirates were held 1-1 by Cape Town Spurs in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers allowed the Urbans Warriors to come back and secure a point as Pirates missed a number of scoring chances.

Fans reacted to the Buccaneers' outing which came ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs.