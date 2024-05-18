GOAL's Premier League Team of the 2023-24 Season: No Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne as Arsenal earn twice as many nods as Manchester City

The Norwegian is set to win this season's Golden Boot, but there is no room for him in our all-star line-up

And so, the end is near, with the final curtain set to come down on the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Sunday. We don't yet know the identity of the champions, of course, with Manchester City and Arsenal still locked in a titanic title tussle. And while Luton are effectively doomed to relegation, along with Burnley and Sheffield United, there are also European places still up for grabs.

However, GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season is already decided - and there are a few selections that are bound to cause controversy. For starters, there's no room for either Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne, while City only have half as many representatives as Arsenal. We've also included a couple of players from teams in the bottom half of the table.

So, check out our line-up below and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments section!