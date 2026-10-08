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'Fans Will Switch Off!' - Oliver Glasner Warns Manchester City Saga Could Have Serious Consequences for Premier League
The Threat to Premier League Integrity
Nottingham Forest head coach has expressed grave concerns that the Manchester City legal saga has tarnished the Premier League brand on a global scale. Following the recent ruling that found the Etihad club guilty of orchestrating "sham contracts," Glasner suggested that the very foundation of the English top flight is being undermined.
Speaking about the potential fallout, Glasner noted the international repercussions of the case. "Let’s wait until the final verdict is spoken, but my wish is just that this is quick," he told The Guardian. "Because we didn’t know with Palace if we were in the Europa League or Conference League and then it was ‘you will hear on Thursday’ and then that became Monday, because it was always delayed. Then we got the final verdict 10 days before the Conference League started. And that’s why I think this must be [completed] as soon as possible."
"There is still damage for the Premier League, not just in England. It’s a big topic all over the world, especially in Europe. The most important thing is the integrity of the league because as soon as the fans can’t trust it, they won’t watch it any more," he stated.
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Lessons from the Crystal Palace Tribunal
Glasner’s perspective is shaped by a frustrating experience during his time at Crystal Palace, where a legal dispute regarding UEFA's multi-club ownership regulations saw the club demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
This delay-ridden process left the squad and management in a state of flux, unable to plan effectively for their continental campaign until the very last moment.
He fears a similar administrative drag will only worsen the situation for the Premier League as it navigates the fallout from the City investigation. The coach emphasised that clarity is the only way to protect the "product" that the Premier League sells to billions of viewers.
Emery Also Weighs In on Man City Controversy
The Forest boss is not the only high-profile figure to speak out, as Aston Villa manager Unai Emery also recently weighed in on the controversy. Emery acknowledged the potential for reputational harm, stating: "If other clubs had been artificially inflated and that were now coming to light, there would obviously be some damage. That is something for the courts and the relevant authorities to decide. I feel sorry because of the way that [City] team played. Under [Pep] Guardiola, there were times when they were unmatched." The sentiment reflects a growing unease among rival managers who are now being forced to answer for the league's administrative crisis.
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Man City Stand Firm Amid Charges
Despite the verdict and the mounting pressure from rival clubs, Manchester City have maintained a stance of total defiance. The club officially lodged their appeal last Thursday, maintaining that the initial judgment was fundamentally flawed. In
Inside the club, efforts are being made to shield the playing staff from the legal storm. City head coach Enzo Maresca has urged his squad to stay focused and maintain a positive attitude as they return from the international break. The Italian manager reportedly held a meeting with his stars at the City Football Academy to ensure that the noise surrounding the "sham" contracts and the £830m in secret funding does not derail their pursuit of silverware on the pitch.
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