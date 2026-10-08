AFP
Enzo Maresca breaks his silence! Manchester City boss calls for focus and positivity as players return amid 115-charge legal battle
Maresca addresses the squad following landmark verdict
Maresca encouraged his squad to stay focused and positive as they trained together for the first time since the club were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League. The timing of the return was significant, as the club's international stars arrived back at the City Football Academy on Thursday, just nine days after a damning report sent shockwaves through the football world.
The Premier League's investigation concluded that the club had utilised "sham" contracts to disguise secret funding totaling more than £830m over a nine-year period. While the legal storm intensified off the pitch, Maresca’s primary objective was to ensure the turmoil did not derail his team’s momentum during a critical juncture of the season.
According to BBC, Maresca would address the players upon their return to domestic duty after news of the verdicts broke while the majority of the squad were away with their respective nations. During this crucial meeting, it is understood the City head coach asked his players not to allow the crisis that has engulfed the club to affect their attitude and focus as the Premier League campaign gets back under way this weekend.
- Getty Images Sport
Maresca Calls for Unity at Anfield
Maresca also called on the Manchester City supporters to play their part when the team travels to Anfield, insisting that the players will need the fans’ passion and support in what promises to be a crucial Premier League clash.
"First of all, Anfield away, we’re going to bring our passion, we’re going to bring our gameplan, But for sure we need their voice, their passion. In the last two days I watched last year’s game at Anfield away and the celebration at the end was fantastic," the City boss said.
"We need to be all together. I said many times the reason why this organisation in the last 15 years was top was because from the owner, the CEO, the sporting director, the manager, players, fans, they are all on the same page. And this is fantastic."
Haaland echoes manager's call for unity
Speaking to Sky Sports before Sunday's trip to Liverpool, striker Erling Haaland echoed his manager's sentiments, saying: "I care a lot about this place. I spent my first four years here, it's a special place for us. I care a lot about City and the fans. I am a fan myself. I feel with them. The fans will have a good time on Sunday - we have to stick together. We have to stay with each other and stay positive. No matter what happens in life, we always have to smile. Stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and enjoy the situation. We have to stick together and spread the love to each other. Enjoy the ride and smile." The Norwegian forward’s public backing of the club’s culture highlights the strong bond between the players and the local community during this testing period.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to Anfield and PSG
For now, Maresca’s side must put the off-field turmoil to one side and focus on a crucial week on the pitch. City travel to Anfield on Sunday to face long-time rivals Liverpool in a major Premier League test, before returning to the Etihad to host Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain next week. With two high-profile fixtures coming in quick succession, Maresca will be hoping his message of focus and positivity can help his players block out the noise and maintain their push for silverware.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting