AFP
Nottingham Forest forward Dan Ndoye hails elite Swiss mindset after battling back to sink Slovenia
Overcoming an early setback in Lucerne
Switzerland’s return to home soil following their World Cup quarter-final run proved to be a test of nerves rather than a routine victory. The hosts were stunned just 90 seconds into the match when Zan Vipotnik capitalised on a defensive lapse to give Slovenia a shock lead. However, the Swiss response was measured and disciplined, refusing to let the early deficit dictate the tempo of the game.
Reflecting on the difficult start, match-winner Dan Ndoye admitted that the early goal was a significant hurdle. "We knew that it was going to be a complicated match, but by conceding a goal right at the start, it didn't make our task any easier. Fortunately, we immediately got back on the right path," the Nottingham Forest man said, as cited by Leman Bleu TV.
Ndoye eventually secured the three points in the 38th minute, finishing after Zeki Amdouni forced a mistake from the Slovenian backline. The winger noted that breaking down a stubborn opponent required a specific psychological approach. "It's a team that defends with a low block, but we were very present in their box. We were patient and we managed to create opportunities, despite the little space they left us," he explained.
- AFP
Building a new culture within the squad
The victory was particularly notable given the significant absences within the Swiss camp. The squad has been forced to adapt without key leaders Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo, both of whom were unavailable following reports of a COVID certificate controversy. Despite these missing pieces, the integration of young talents like Winsley Boteli and Sascha Britschgi has been seamless, ensuring the team remains competitive.
Ndoye, who celebrated his 40th international cap during the match, believes the current group has reached a sense of normalcy despite the turnover in personnel. "It's a mix between youth and experience," the 25-year-old noted. "Many young players are arriving, and we try to instill in them the mentality that we have had with the senior players for several years now."
Maintaining the Group B1 momentum
Switzerland now sits firmly at the top of Group B1 with a maximum nine points from three matches. The focus shifts immediately to a Tuesday night clash against North Macedonia, where another three points could potentially secure the top spot in the group, provided Scotland and Slovenia cancel each other out in the other fixture. The Swiss squad is high on confidence as they look to extend their winning streak.
Having played the North Macedonians recently, Ndoye is clear about the challenge ahead. "We played them last Saturday, so we know what to expect. We hope to follow up with a fourth victory," he stated.
- AFP
Looking ahead to qualification goals
The maturity shown in Lucerne suggests Switzerland is increasingly comfortable in the role of group favourites. By avoiding a potential slip-up against a defensive Slovenian side, they have put themselves in a commanding position to finish the international break with a perfect record. The blend of tactical patience and individual clinical finishing has proven to be a winning formula in this Nations League cycle.
Ndoye concluded by reinforcing the need for consistency, regardless of the level of performance. "Even if we don't play our best match, we manage to win and that's positive. We must continue on this momentum," he added.
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