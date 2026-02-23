Donny Afroni

Rodgers poses with rifle in Saudi robes
Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has fully embraced life in the Middle East, appearing in a striking promotional video to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The Northern Irishman, who took the reins at Al-Qadsiah in December, was filmed wearing full traditional Saudi dress and holding a rifle as part of the festivities. The holiday, which commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727, saw the veteran tactician praising the kingdom’s heritage and its burgeoning role in the global football landscape.