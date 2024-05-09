'No referees help, no win for Mamelodi Sundowns! Masandawana goals were left at FNB Stadium in 5-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

South Africans shared their mixed feelings after Masandawana failed to get past Abafana Bes'thende in league outing.

A 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw against Golden Arrows in a Wednesday night Premier Soccer League assignment.

The newly crowned champions had defender Mosa Lebusa sent off but the hosts couldn't capitalise on the numerical advantage at the Mpumalanga Stadium.

In the recent past, Masandawana have benefited from controversial calls by officials; now a section of the fans believe Downs struggle with 'no help' from referees.

Several also pointed to the team using up all their goals in the 5-1 thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs.