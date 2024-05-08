Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns held b Golden Arrows as 71-point PSL record remains within reach

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraTen-man Mamelodi Sundowns held b Golden Arrows as 71-point PSL record remains within reachPremier Soccer LeagueLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMThe Brazilians dropped points in their trip to KwaZulu-Natal but they still remain unbeaten this season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArrows hosted Downs on WednesdayThe match ended goallessDowns finished the game with 10 menArticle continues below