'We deserved to lose' - Niko Kovac delivers damning Borussia Dortmund assessment after shock Bodo/Glimt Champions League defeat

Having already stunned heavyweights Manchester City and Inter Milan last term, the hosts dominated the opening exchanges through Sondre Fet, Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen. Kovac responded on the hour mark with a quadruple change that introduced Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, Julian Ryerson and Ethan Nwaneri, only for inspired goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to repel a late flurry of efforts from Nmecha and Nwaneri.

Admitting his side were second-best throughout the contest when speaking to DAZNafterwards, Kovac said: "We basically weren't in the game until after conceding. In the first half, we didn't play with the passion, intensity or football that we need in order to win.

"It was only after the quadruple substitution that we got into the game better and took control of it somewhat. But up until that point, the opposition were clearly the better team. So we can't complain. We deserved to lose the game."

Accepting responsibility after his decision to rotate the starting line-up failed to pay off, he continued: "Ultimately, every single player in our squad has the quality to play. That didn't work today. I have to say that quite clearly.

"I'm the one responsible for that. I picked the team, but the passion was simply missing today. They did that much better, and that's why they deservedly took the lead. It was only then that we woke up, but by that point it was too late."