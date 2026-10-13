AFP
Niko Kovac extends Dortmund stay with new contract until 2029 as head coach insists 'we can achieve much more'
Croatian tactician commits long-term future
Kovac has officially secured his long-term future at Signal Iduna Park after agreeing a three-year contract extension alongside Robert and Tapalovic. The deal represents tangible recognition of his success in transforming the side from mid-table strugglers into Champions League qualifiers and Bundesliga runners-up last term.
Boasting an impressive return of 2.15 points per game across 53 top-flight fixtures, his remarkable record further cements his standing as the most productive manager in BVB history.
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Sporting director hails club stability
Dortmund's managing director of sport, Lars Ricken, praised the positive impact made by the coaching staff in fostering a resilient and competitive environment since taking charge in the spring of 2025.
Explaining the rationale behind the contract extension, Ricken said in an official club statement: "With Niko Kovac, we have been on a very good path since he took office just over a year and a half ago.
"He has consistently developed the team and enjoys a high level of acceptance within our club. Extending Niko's contract is also a clear sign of consistency and stability at Borussia Dortmund. And Niko knows what he has at Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, we quickly agreed to continue on this path together."
Ambitious boss targets greater milestones
A 73-point haul in his first full campaign offered undeniable proof of the solid foundations laid down, fuelling the manager's ambition to target even loftier milestones both domestically and in Europe.
Addressing his renewed commitment at the Westfalenstadion, Kovac insisted: "Together, we have initiated a clear development and laid important foundations for the future. We want to build on this. We have a clear vision of how we want to play football, how we want to perform as a team, and what it takes to achieve our goals.
"Crucially, we won't be satisfied with what we've achieved, but will work every day to improve. We see great potential and are convinced that together, with full conviction and great determination, we can achieve much more."
- AFP
Challenging away assignments test momentum
Die Schwarzgelben must now swiftly turn their attention to continental matters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League matchday two trip to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt. That test of consistency continues on the domestic front over the weekend with a visit to Union Berlin on matchday six as they aim to maintain their title charge near the Bundesliga summit.
Armed with 13 points from their opening five league fixtures, Kovac's tactical acumen will be tested to the limit to preserve this impressive momentum amid a congested autumn schedule.
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