Morgan Rogers ‘could go to Barcelona or Real Madrid’ but Aston Villa are warned off £20m transfer raid on Arsenal for five-time Premier League title winner Gabriel Jesus

The meteoric rise of Rogers has not gone unnoticed, with former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend suggesting the 23-year-old attacker has the ceiling to play for the world's biggest clubs. Since his arrival at Villa Park, Rogers has impressed with his power and versatility, qualities that have now seen him linked with heavyweights across the continent.

"I honestly think he's the sort of player who could go and play for absolutely anyone," Townsend told OLBG. "He could go to Barcelona, to Real Madrid, you name it, because there aren't many that can do that. It wasn't his best season personally for Aston Villa, but he was still very effective." This comes amid reports that Rogers has emerged as a serious target for Premier League champions Arsenal, who are looking to bolster their attacking options.



