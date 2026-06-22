AFP
'Marcelo Bielsa taught us to have fair play!' - Cape Verde boss left 'upset' after cramp incident in World Cup draw with Uruguay
Controversy erupts over Uruguay equaliser
The incident occurred just before half-time with Cape Verde leading 1-0 thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Kevin Pina. Uruguay’s Federico Vinas had been assisting Telmo Arcanjo by holding up the Cape Verde player’s leg to relieve cramp, but abruptly dropped the limb and rejoined the play when he noticed his team's attack developing. Uruguay subsequently swung the ball into the area, resulting in a Maxi Araujo goal that levelled the scores.
- AFP
Bubista highlights fair play double standard
Bubista was "upset" after a Uruguay player broke off from helping treat one of his players for cramp to join the attack that led to the South Americans' equaliser. He was visibly frustrated by the perceived lack of sportsmanship displayed during the sequence.
"I was upset by that because Bielsa taught us to have fair play. That's in his press conferences, that's in the matches that his teams play. We learned what fair play was from his attitude," the Cape Verde coach remarked after the final whistle. "It felt frustrating, but that's part of the game and part of the experience of growing with the team."
Acknowledging the situation could happen to any team
Bubista also reflected on his own team's responsibility in the equaliser. He added: "We could have done something to prevent that situation, we could have kicked the ball off the pitch, but we're trying to do things our own way. It's also natural that players will sometimes feel pressured and we can say that about the Uruguay team as well. We can only grow from what happened."
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Crucial showdown for Cape Verde and Uruguay
For Cape Verde, the draw represents another impressive showing on the world stage as they continue to punch above their weight in Group H. They will play their final match against Saudi Arabia in Houston aiming to make history by qualifying for the knockout phase. While Uruguay now find themselves under immense pressure to deliver a performance in their final group stage fixture against Euro 2024 winners Spain.