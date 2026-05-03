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Adhe Makayasa

'I'm accountable' - Marc Skinner takes blame as Man Utd women's dire run continues to leave UWCL qualification hopes in tatters

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Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has admitted he is solely accountable for the club’s underwhelming conclusion to the campaign following a frustrating draw with Brighton. The disappointing result has left the Red Devils’ aspirations for Women's Champions League qualification in serious jeopardy as their winless domestic run continues.

  • Hopes fading fast

    United required a dramatic injury-time equaliser from Lea Schuller to salvage a 1-1 draw against Brighton at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, May 2. The result leaves Skinner’s side with just one victory in their last nine outings - a staggering slump stretching back to their continental success in February. United currently sit fourth in the Women's Super League, trailing Arsenal by a single point despite having played more fixtures than their north London rivals.

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    Facing the frustration

    Addressing the audible discontent from the home support following the full-time whistle, Skinner refused to hide from the criticism directed at his leadership during this difficult period. As quoted by the BBC, he said: "I hear it, I feel it. I'm at the head of the football club. I'm accountable, right? I'm there for people to give their opinion. I work tirelessly hard to push this football club. Everyone's entitled to their opinion. I will never deny that but there's no-one more disappointed than me today for not taking three points."

  • Investment and evolution

    While Skinner remains under contract for another year, he acknowledged that the club must adapt to the rapidly increasing level of investment from teams both above and below them in the league. He added: "We see the investment around us, we see the strategy around us. No longer can we just look at them teams above us, we have to be able to be aware of those teams below.

    "I know everybody wants to jump on the negative but there's also amazing growth from this team too. We have to do some reflection, of course we do. The reality is we have to assess over the summer where the resource goes and which direction we push that in, to make sure we stay in that chasing pack and obviously make sure the teams behind us can't catch us."

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    A season of reflection

    United’s destiny is now firmly out of their hands, as Arsenal require only three points from their final four matches to officially end the Red Devils' Champions League pursuit. The campaign concludes with a daunting trip to face Chelsea on May 16, a fixture that follows painful cup exits to the same opposition earlier this term. With ambitious clubs like Brighton and London City Lionesses significantly increasing their spending power, Skinner faces a crucial summer of reassessment to ensure United do not lose their standing among the elite.

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