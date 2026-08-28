Man City open shock talks to hijack Arsenal's £130m move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Man City have entered the frantic race to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, potentially disrupting a massive Premier League transfer. According to Marca, the English club have made initial enquiries regarding a sensational loan return for the forward.

Alvarez left Manchester two years ago in an £82 million switch to the Spanish capital but now faces an uncertain future

Arsenal have shown strong interest and are reportedly willing to sanction a deal worth up to €150m (£130m) to bring the 26-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

However, City are now actively exploring their own options to secure the attacker before the transfer deadline passes.