Is Perez behind Atletico's refusal to negotiate with Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid's flat refusal to negotiate with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez raises plenty of questions.

According to Sport newspaper, the matter took on fresh significance when Apollo Sports Capital became Atletico's largest shareholder on 12 March.

Florentino Perez knows Apollo well. The Real Madrid president can point to fully documented commercial and financial ties between the American giant, ACS and Madrid themselves.

None of this proves Florentino Perez is behind Atletico's decision to shut the door on Barcelona. There is no public evidence of any contact, any instruction or any agreement to that end. But the precedents raise a question that Barcelona's fans will find hard to ignore.

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