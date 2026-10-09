Man City titles 'absolutely NOT' tainted! Enzo Maresca hits back at critics and makes bold appeal prediction

Addressing reporters during a press conference dominated by non-football matters, Maresca made his position clear regarding the ongoing proceedings. "I understand the reason why most of you are here, but the only thing I can say is something I already said," he explained. "There is a process ongoing, and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that."

When asked if he had held discussions with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the manager confirmed internal talks took place while predicting an ultimate victory in the case. "I spoke with the club, for sure. We all trust," Maresca stated. "The right moment to speak about that is when we win that appeal."

The Italian also confessed that he had not personally gone through the Premier League's written findings, preferring to keep his attention on the pitch. "I probably should," he admitted. "I don't understand many things about many things. I focus on what I can control, the football side."