Masandawana fans are over the moon after their team's vital win on Monday that brought them closer to another league crown.

Veteran Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane provided all three assists as Peter Shalulile scored a brace while Thembinkosi Lorch claimed a strike to help Downs beat TS Galaxy 3-0.

The win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium extended the Brazilians' unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League and took them to within just three points of clinching their seventh successive title.

Downs supporters can't wait to see how Zwane will perform against the likes of Premier League side Chelsea in the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup. However, they want to see Masandawana put five goals past Kaizer Chiefs.

Here are the reactions compiled by GOAL.