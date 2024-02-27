The 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd, that epic 'corner taken quickly' Barcelona comeback & Jurgen Klopp's greatest wins as Liverpool manager - ranked

The Reds have pulled off some remarkable wins during their German coach's nine-year stay at Anfield - GOAL counts down the greatest

It's still a little hard to believe but Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool. The German manager has completely transformed the fortunes of a club he arrived at in October 2015, winning seven major trophies, including the Champions League and the Reds' first English title in three decades.

There have been so many remarkable results along the way, so many games in which Liverpool either overwhelmed opponents with their "full-throttle football" or proved themselves "mentality monsters" with stunning comebacks.

Below, GOAL counts down the most memorable matches of Klopp's incredible and unforgettable nine-year stay at Anfield...