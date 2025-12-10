Liverpool warned Mohamed Salah won't play for the club again by Man Utd legend after 'Cristiano Ronaldo-esque' outburst against Arne Slot & Co.

Evra told Stake: "It reminds me a little bit of when Cristiano did the interview with Piers Morgan (in 2022). People sometimes forget we are human beings and we can get hurt. And I feel like when I heard what Salah said, I feel like someone is hurting a lot. The backlash he had from the fans is just ridiculous. Like what he achieved for the club, but at the same time, when you're not playing well, sometimes you need to accept being on the bench. I feel like he’s not going to play for Liverpool again. You never know, Liverpool could perform better without him and they're going to maybe let him go in January.

"I feel like it was a year too long, he should have left last summer. When Sadio Mane left, I knew Liverpool would be in trouble. Even though they won the league last year, I knew at a certain point they would get in trouble. Salah feels like the club is throwing him under the bus - but it’s never good to speak out about the club publicly. I don't blame Liverpool. I don't blame Salah. He's a human being. He went there. He did an interview. He talked with his heart. Sometimes it's not always good to talk with your heart, but I see it as a no return for Salah."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!