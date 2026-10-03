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LiveTickets
Mkhitaryan InterGetty
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter beat Lumezzane 2-0 in a friendly: Spence and Dimarco on the pitch, Calhanoglu out

Inter
D. Spence
F. Dimarco
H. Calhanoglu

First outing in an Inter shirt for the Englishman and good news for Chivu from the pitch.

Inter had plenty to look forward to today in the friendly at Appiano Gentile against Lumezzane. Played behind closed doors, it finished 2-0 to Inter, with a goal in each half and plenty of encouraging signs for Cristian Chivu from the players who stayed at Pinetina to work.


Much of the focus was on Djed Spence and his push to settle into the squad in his first outing in an Inter shirt, but also on whether players such as Dimarco, Calhanoglu and Stones would feature. The news on that front was positive too.

  • The teamsheet

    Inter-Lumezzane 2-0


    INTER: Provedel (Di Gennaro from the 36th minute); Pavard, Bovo (Kaczmarski from the 36th minute), Bisseck; Spence (Agbonifo from the 50th minute), Jones, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Luis Henrique, Dimarco; Thuram.

    Manager: Cristian Chivu


    LUMEZZANE: Filigheddu, Paghera, D'Agostino, Gauli, Torregrossa, Rocca, Boffelli, Anatriello, Baroncioni, Diodato, Nwachukwu.

    Manager: Paolo Sammarco.

  • Lots of experiments, lots of minutes for Spence

    One goal in each half. Mkhitaryan broke the deadlock before the break, then young Agbonifo, on for Spence at half-time, wrapped up the game with the second.


    Inter necessarily fielded an experimental side, with four out-and-out wide players on the pitch at the same time and with Spence getting a full 50 minutes under his belt before being substituted.

  • 90 minutes for Dimarco, no Calhanoglu or Stones

    Federico Dimarco was the other bright spot in this friendly. The Italy full-back played the full 90 minutes and showed he has fully recovered from the knee problem.

    Hakan Calhanoglu and John Stones were both left off the teamsheet, though their recovery ahead of the match against Parma after the restart is at very different stages. There is strong hope for the Turk, while the Englishman will need more time.

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