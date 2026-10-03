Inter beat Lumezzane 2-0 in a friendly: Spence and Dimarco on the pitch, Calhanoglu out

Inter had plenty to look forward to today in the friendly at Appiano Gentile against Lumezzane. Played behind closed doors, it finished 2-0 to Inter, with a goal in each half and plenty of encouraging signs for Cristian Chivu from the players who stayed at Pinetina to work.





Much of the focus was on Djed Spence and his push to settle into the squad in his first outing in an Inter shirt, but also on whether players such as Dimarco, Calhanoglu and Stones would feature. The news on that front was positive too.