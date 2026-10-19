Time is running out for Infantino! UEFA demands urgent answers from FIFA chief over governance controversy

European football's governing body has officially drawn a line in the sand, informing FIFA that it has until November 2 to release critical documentation regarding its recent governance and decision-making processes.

The move follows growing frustration over a lack of clarity from the top of the world game, specifically concerning how major financial and disciplinary choices are being made behind closed doors in Zurich.

This escalated tension comes after a FIFA Council session where the current leadership failed to provide the transparency requested by high-ranking officials from across the globe