'He's not fit to be FIFA president!' - Gianni Infantino's apology fails to silence fury as council left without answers over secret investment plan

The corridors of power in Zurich witnessed a three-and-a-half-hour showdown on Thursday as Infantino attempted to navigate the fallout from the scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal. This secret plan, which would have seen a significant portion of FIFA's commercial rights handed over to private investors, was abandoned just days after it came to light.

However, the damage to the president’s reputation appears significant, with European and North American representatives demanding a full disclosure of the documents involved in the failed negotiations. Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, who also serves as a FIFA vice-president, was among the most vocal critics, expressing frustration that the council was still being kept in the dark regarding the specifics of the deal.

In a meeting described as having "no holds barred," Infantino admitted a level of contrition for failing to consult the governing body’s council before engaging with external financiers. Hewitt acknowledged this apology but insisted it was not enough to restore trust, noting that the president’s refusal to answer direct questions about the FFE papers raised serious concerns about his leadership.

The FA chief made it clear that the situation has reached a breaking point, stating that if the necessary information is not provided immediately, Infantino should no longer occupy the highest seat in world football. "I think the man has to answer those questions and if he doesn't answer those questions now, he's not fit to be FIFA president," she told BBC Sport.