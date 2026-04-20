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Donny Afroni

Frank Lampard named EFL Championship Manager of the Season after ending Coventry's 25-year wait for Premier League football

F. Lampard
Coventry
Championship
Lincoln City
League One
Bromley
League Two
M. Skubala
A. Woodman

Frank Lampard has been named EFL Championship Manager of the Season following his role in guiding Coventry City to promotion. The award serves as validation for a campaign that saw Coventry consistently defy expectations and outpace traditional heavyweights in the division. By winning the title, the former Chelsea midfielder has brought to an end a painful 25-year exile from the top flight of English football.

  • Recognition for a historic promotion campaign

    The Sky Blues have already amassed 86 points this season, with three fixtures left to play as they chase the title. Regardless of whether they lift the trophy, Lampard has already secured personal recognition for his efforts, receiving the prestigious honour at the EFL awards ceremony on Sunday evening. It marks a significant moment in the 47-year-old's coaching career, proving his credentials in one of the world's most demanding divisions.

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    Lampard's part of Coventry's revival

    Upon receiving the award, he said: "I was emotional the other night because it dawned on me in that moment what we had achieved. A club that I walked into 16 months ago that had gone to the depths and back up, and football is always about people and always about supporters and I'd missed it."

    "You have to credit Mark Robins for what he did at the club, the owner Doug King and appreciate the moment, and I'm working with a great group of players. When you walk into a group forget the football talent, that's obviously important but when they look after themselves, they train well, they support each other, they have a laugh, that's the gold. It's an incredible story and I'm pleased to be a part of it."

  • Redemption for the former England star

    For Lampard, this award represents personal redemption following a high-profile exit from Chelsea's interim role in 2023. While many questioned if he would return to the management game at all, he chose a difficult project in the Championship to prove his tactical acumen and leadership qualities outside of the 'Big Six' spotlight. His success at Coventry proves the ability to build a cohesive unit from the ground up, focusing on defensive solidity and a high-pressing system.

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    Awards for other managers

    Apart from Lampard, there were two other managers who also received awards. Michael Skubala has been officially recognised for his transformative work at Lincoln City after being named the EFL League One Manager of the Season. The former Leeds United coach has overseen a remarkable rise at the LNER Stadium, turning the Imps into one of the most resilient and tactically astute sides in the division. Meanwhile, Bromley’s Andy Woodman was being named the EFL League Two Manager of the Season. The 53-year-old has enjoyed a stunning rise with the Ravens, continuing the momentum from their historic promotion to the Football League.