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Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Overview

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Gattuso apologises after Lazio suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

Gennaro Gattuso has offered a sincere apology after Lazio suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Mantova in the Coppa Italia round of 64 at the Stadio Olimpico. The newly appointed coach took full responsibility for the early cup exit, urging his squad to remain united and work in silence before their gruelling Serie A campaign gets underway.

G. GattusoLazio
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Coppa Italia, fixtures & results

Wednesday 2 September
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
FT
Monday 14 September
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
Sudtirol badge
Sudtirol
SUD
0
FT
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
0
FT
Tuesday 1 December
Monza badge
Monza
MON
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
Cremonese badge
Cremonese
CRE
Como badge
Como
COM
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1OL Lyonnes crestOL Lyonnes11008083
W
2Barcelona crestBarcelona11005233
W
3SL Benfica crestSL Benfica11002113
W
4Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women11001013
W
5Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women11001013
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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Frequently asked questions

Juventus hold the record for the most wins in the Coppa Italia. The Turin side have lifted the title for a total of 15 times. Their first win in the competition came in the 1937-38 season.

The Coppa Italia features a total of 44 teams in the annual competition. The first-ever edition of Coppa Italia took place in 1922, which featured 38 teams.

Pietro Vierchowod holds the record for most appearances in the Coppa Italia with 116 appearances. Vierchowod represented seven different clubs across his career

Alessandro Altobelli holds the record for most Coppa Italia goals with 56 goals in 94 appearances. Altobelli played for three different clubs in the competition across his career.

Some of the legendary players to have featured in the competition's history are Diego Maradona, Cirstiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldni, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, etc.

Some famous managers who have been in charge of an Italian outfit in the Coppa Italia are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Didier Deschamps, etc.