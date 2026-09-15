Gattuso apologises after Lazio suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

Gennaro Gattuso has offered a sincere apology after Lazio suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Mantova in the Coppa Italia round of 64 at the Stadio Olimpico. The newly appointed coach took full responsibility for the early cup exit, urging his squad to remain united and work in silence before their gruelling Serie A campaign gets underway.