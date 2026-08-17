Lazio suffered a huge humiliation in the Coppa Italia on Sunday. The Rome side lost 0-2 at home to Serie B club Mantova. The Italian media then tore into, among others, starters Danilho Doekhi and Kenneth Taylor.

Lazio's cup campaign went wrong in the first round. Francesco Ruocco opened the scoring with 15 minutes left. Deep into stoppage time, Ismael Cajazzo then added the second for 0-2.

Corriere dello Sport gave Doekhi a 4.5 for his display. "For the goal, he lost sight of Ruocco. He also keeps getting into trouble whenever he is put under pressure in open play," was the paper's verdict.

Taylor got a 5 from the sports daily. "He is not yet in top form and at times he seems disoriented in midfield. In stoppage time he failed in front of goal, which is not like him."

Italian daily newspaper Leggo also noted that Doekhi struggled, including against Ruocco. "He still looks rusty. In open play he struggles to trust his experience and he naively lost sight of Ruocco," the newspaper said.

On Taylor, Leggo wrote: "He was barely involved in the play of the Biancoceleste and tried to drift all over midfield, but without much success."

Il Messaggero also handed Doekhi a 4.5. "The defender does not feel comfortable in this team. He still tried to make himself seen in the opponent's penalty area, but that is not his job at all."

From the same outlet, Taylor received a 5. "He seems to play as if he is being forced to, he seems to have no real motivation. He is one of the best players in this team, but physically he is not in top form. And that shows. In stoppage time Lazio could have scored, but Taylor lacked vision."