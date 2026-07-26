Arsenal have struck a deal to sign teenage talent Axel Dontchev, the 16-year-old Cardiff City player, with the move to the London club set to be completed this week, according to a press report.

Prominent Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that Dontchev has already passed his medical and is now preparing to put pen to paper at Arsenal.

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Dontchev made history in October 2025, becoming the youngest player ever to feature for Cardiff City in English football at 15 years and 234 days when he appeared in an EFL Trophy tie.

A midfielder of Polish and Bulgarian descent, Dontchev has represented Wales at youth level.



