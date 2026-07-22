Southampton boss Tonda Eckert charged with three breaches of FA rules after Spygate scandal

Despite the looming threat of personal sanctions for their manager, Southampton have maintained a public stance of solidarity. In an official statement, the club said: "Southampton Football Club and First Team Head Coach Tonda Eckert acknowledge today’s charges from The FA relating to a breach of Rule E3.1. Tonda and the club will continue to cooperate fully and openly with the FA.

"Our focus remains on preparations for the 2026-27 Championship season. The club remains fully supportive of Tonda and his staff as we work towards our ambition of returning to the Premier League.

"We are unable to comment further while the process remains ongoing, but we will provide an update to supporters as soon as we are in a position to do so."

This backing follows comments from club owner Dragan Solak, who pledged his support to the German tactician shortly after the initial scandal broke. Solak described Eckert as a "super-talented manager" and suggested he deserved a second chance to rectify his errors.